Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of SFL worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SFL by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.