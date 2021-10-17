Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,258 shares of company stock worth $2,995,453 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $32.90 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

