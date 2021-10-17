Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $468.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

