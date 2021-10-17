Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 831.33 ($10.86).

The company has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,232.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

