Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $229.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.26.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.