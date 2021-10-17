Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.
DBOEY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
