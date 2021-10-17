Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DBOEY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

