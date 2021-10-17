Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

HZNOF opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.