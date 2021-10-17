DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

