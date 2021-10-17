Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 531.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,284 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

