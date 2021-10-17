Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $347,482.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,192.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.13 or 0.06331045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00304038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.82 or 0.01014537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00088387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00429134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00315812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00277918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,876,388 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

