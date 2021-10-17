Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $60,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

