Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.80% of USANA Health Sciences worth $59,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

