Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 305,777 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in News were worth $61,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.59. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

