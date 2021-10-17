Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $58,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

