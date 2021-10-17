Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 879.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

