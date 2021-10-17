Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.05

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.05 and last traded at $133.98, with a volume of 7532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 353,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

