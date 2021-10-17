Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of TECS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

