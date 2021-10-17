Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 18th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -4.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $886.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

