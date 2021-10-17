Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday.

DLPN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 173,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

