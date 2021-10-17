Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.