Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.
DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
