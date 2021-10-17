DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 550.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DSL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 306,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,457. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.