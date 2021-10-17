Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $47,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

