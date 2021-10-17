Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 63.0% in September

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dragon Victory International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Dragon Victory International has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

