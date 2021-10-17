DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.07. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 622 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $796.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

