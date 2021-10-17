DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE DTF opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

