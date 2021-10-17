DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE DTF opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.