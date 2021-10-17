Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.