Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

