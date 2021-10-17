DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Cut by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,882. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.