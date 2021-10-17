Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

