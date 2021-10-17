Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -52.42.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -7.77%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

