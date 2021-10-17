Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

