East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.63

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 838,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

