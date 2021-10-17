easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESYJY. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.