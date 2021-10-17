Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 297,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $296,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,066,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,883,000 after buying an additional 94,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 292,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,228. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

