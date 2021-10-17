Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Ebara stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Ebara has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ebara in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

