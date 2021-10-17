Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 955,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,030. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

