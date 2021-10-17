Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17,053.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,515. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

