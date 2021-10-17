eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.20. eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 990 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

