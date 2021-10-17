Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,507. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

