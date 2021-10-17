Electra Protocol Market Cap Tops $35.94 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.94 million and approximately $145,536.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00206290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,915,111,611 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

