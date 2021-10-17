Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,758.19

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,758.19 and $109.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 325.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00148767 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

