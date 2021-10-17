Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.27 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.