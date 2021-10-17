Elgethun Capital Management Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Boston Omaha accounts for 2.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.68% of Boston Omaha worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 140,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Omaha by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Omaha by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

