Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

