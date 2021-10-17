Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.30. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

