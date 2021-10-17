ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.41 ($14.60).

ENI stock opened at €12.20 ($14.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €12.22 ($14.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.45.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

