EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.