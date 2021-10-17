Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$361.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.60 million. Analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

