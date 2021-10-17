Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.