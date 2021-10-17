Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.47 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $363.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.83 and a 200-day moving average of $397.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

